Chicago Dunbar busts Chicago Hubbard 67-42

Chicago Dunbar gathered points in bunches fueling an onslaught that downed Chicago Hubbard 67-42 at Chicago Dunbar High on January 17 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
The last time Chicago Dunbar and Chicago Hubbard played in a 62-53 game on January 24, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 12, Chicago Dunbar faced off against Chicago Bogan and Chicago Hubbard took on Chicago Richards on January 12 at Chicago Hubbard High School. Click here for a recap.
