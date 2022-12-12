Chicago DRW Trading College Prep pours it on Chicago Mansueto 75-20

Chicago DRW Trading College Prep stomped on Chicago Mansueto 75-20 at Chicago Mansueto High on December 12 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on December 7, Chicago Mansueto faced off against Chicago UIC College Prep and Chicago DRW Trading College Prep took on Chicago Austin on December 6 at Chicago Austin College and Career Academy. For more, click here.
