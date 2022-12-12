 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Chicago DRW Trading College Prep pours it on Chicago Mansueto 75-20

  • 0

Chicago DRW Trading College Prep stomped on Chicago Mansueto 75-20 at Chicago Mansueto High on December 12 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on December 7, Chicago Mansueto faced off against Chicago UIC College Prep and Chicago DRW Trading College Prep took on Chicago Austin on December 6 at Chicago Austin College and Career Academy. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Iraqi blind soccer team hopes to make it to international games

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News