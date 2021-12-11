Chicago DePaul College Prep's convoy passes La Grange Park Nazareth 40-27

Playing with a winning hand, Chicago DePaul College Prep trumped La Grange Park Nazareth 40-27 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
Recently on December 3 , Chicago DePaul College Prep squared up on Evergreen Park in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
