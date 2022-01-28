Chicago DePaul College Prep tops Wilmette Loyola 42-29

Chicago DePaul College Prep tipped and eventually toppled Wilmette Loyola 42-29 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on January 28.

The Rams made the first move by forging a 14-2 margin over the Ramblers after the first quarter.

The Rams' offense moved to a 21-10 lead over the Ramblers at halftime.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.