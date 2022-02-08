Chicago DePaul College Prep tops Chicago Brother Rice 49-39

Playing with a winning hand, Chicago DePaul College Prep trumped Chicago Brother Rice 49-39 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 8.
In recent action on February 1, Chicago Brother Rice faced off against Wilmette Loyola and Chicago DePaul College Prep took on Chicago Mt Carmel on February 1 at Chicago Mount Carmel High School. For a full recap, click here.
