Chicago DePaul College Prep tops Aurora Marmion 44-32

Chicago DePaul College Prep charged Aurora Marmion and collected a 44-32 victory at Aurora Marmion Academy on December 7 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

The Rams moved in front of the Cadets 11-8 to begin the second quarter.

The Rams took control in the third quarter with a 32-27 advantage over the Cadets.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.