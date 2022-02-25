Chicago DePaul College Prep routs Chicago Latin 58-30

Chicago DePaul College Prep controlled the action to earn a strong 58-30 win against Chicago Latin in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on February 16, Chicago DePaul College Prep faced off against Chicago Heights Marian Catholic and Chicago Latin took on Chicago Francis W Parker on February 16 at Chicago Latin School. For more, click here.
Chicago DePaul College Prep opened with a 17-8 advantage over Chicago Latin through the first quarter.
