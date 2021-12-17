Chicago DePaul College Prep pulls python act on Chicago Providence St. Mel 80-37

Chicago DePaul College Prep painted a masterpiece of offensive basketball all over the canvas of Chicago Providence St. Mel's defense for an 80-37 win at Chicago Providence St. Mel High on December 17 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
