Chicago DePaul College Prep pulls python act on Chicago Providence St. Mel 80-37

Chicago DePaul College Prep painted a masterpiece of offensive basketball all over the canvas of Chicago Providence St. Mel's defense for an 80-37 win at Chicago Providence St. Mel High on December 17 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on December 7, Chicago Providence St Mel faced off against Wilmette Loyola and Chicago DePaul College Prep took on La Grange Park Nazareth on December 11 at Chicago DePaul College Prep. Click here for a recap

