Chicago DePaul College Prep posts win at Aurora Marmion's expense 58-47

Chicago DePaul College Prep collected a solid win over Aurora Marmion in a 58-47 verdict in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 10.
Last season, Chicago DePaul College Prep and Aurora Marmion faced off on December 7, 2021 at Aurora Marmion Academy. For results, click here.
Recently on January 4, Chicago DePaul College Prep squared off with Wheaton St Francis in a basketball game. Click here for a recap.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.