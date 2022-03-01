Chicago DePaul College Prep pockets narrow victory over Chicago Orr 44-37

Chicago DePaul College Prep broke on top and refused to fold in holding off Chicago Orr 44-37 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on March 1.
The Rams opened with a 9-5 advantage over the Spartans through the first quarter.
Through the early stages of the affair, the Spartans controlled the pace, taking a 16-15 lead into intermission.
