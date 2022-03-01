Chicago DePaul College Prep pockets narrow victory over Chicago Orr 44-37

Chicago DePaul College Prep broke on top and refused to fold in holding off Chicago Orr 44-37 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on March 1.

The Rams opened with a 9-5 advantage over the Spartans through the first quarter.

Through the early stages of the affair, the Spartans controlled the pace, taking a 16-15 lead into intermission.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.