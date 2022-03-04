 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Chicago DePaul College Prep outlasts Chicago Clark 64-48

  • 0

Chicago DePaul College Prep charged Chicago Clark and collected a 64-48 victory at Chicago Depaul College Prep on March 4 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on February 25, Chicago DePaul College Prep faced off against Chicago Latin and Chicago Clark took on Chicago Christ the King on February 25 at Chicago Christ the King School. For more, click here.

Chicago DePaul College Prep's shooting jumped to a 29-21 lead over Chicago Clark at the intermission.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL announces all COVID related protocols to be suspended

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News