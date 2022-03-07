Chicago DePaul College Prep outduels Chicago Leo in spellbinding overtime affair 50-43

Bonus basketball saw Chicago DePaul College Prep use the overtime to top Chicago Leo 50-43 on March 7 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

The start wasn't the problem for the Lions, who began with a 22-7 edge over the Rams through the end of the first quarter.

Chicago Leo came from behind to grab the advantage 27-21 at intermission over Chicago DePaul College Prep.

The Rams broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 33-30 lead over the Lions.

