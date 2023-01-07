Chicago DePaul College Prep narrowly edges Lake Forest in tight triumph 51-45

The cardiac kids of Chicago DePaul College Prep unleashed every advantage to outlast Lake Forest 51-45 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on December 29, Chicago DePaul College Prep faced off against Chicago Heights Marian Catholic and Lake Forest took on Chicago Leo on December 26 at Chicago Leo High School. For a full recap, click here.
