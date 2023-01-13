Chicago DePaul College Prep manhandles Chicago Leo 51-28

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sure, Da Vinci could've painted Mona Lisa's smile a bit brighter. But why tamper with near-perfection? The same could be said with Chicago DePaul College Prep's performance in a 51-28 destruction of Chicago Leo on January 13 in Illinois boys high school basketball.

The last time Chicago DePaul College Prep and Chicago Leo played in a 50-43 game on March 7, 2022. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on January 7, Chicago DePaul College Prep faced off against Lake Forest and Chicago Leo took on Wilmette Loyola on January 6 at Wilmette Loyola Academy. For results, click here.

