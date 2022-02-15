Chicago DePaul College Prep hustles by Chicago Leo in victory 48-38

Chicago DePaul College Prep handed Chicago Leo a tough 48-38 loss during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
In recent action on February 8, Chicago Leo faced off against Chicago St Rita and Chicago DePaul College Prep took on Chicago Brother Rice on February 8 at Chicago Brother Rice High School. For a full recap, click here.
The Rams registered a 22-14 advantage at halftime over the Lions.
Conditioning showed as the Rams outscored the Lions 26-24 in the final period.
