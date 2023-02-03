Chicago DePaul College Prep turned in a solid effort to wrap up a 54-39 win over Chicago St. Ignatius in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 3.

Last season, Chicago St. Ignatius and Chicago DePaul College Prep faced off on January 11, 2022 at Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on January 28, Chicago DePaul College Prep faced off against Winnetka New Trier . For a full recap, click here. Chicago St. Ignatius took on La Grange Park Nazareth on January 28 at Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep. For more, click here.

