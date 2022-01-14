Chicago DePaul College Prep controls the action and Chicago St. Francis de Sales in affair 63-11

A combination of points and defense led to a knockout performance as Chicago DePaul College Prep turned out the lights on Chicago St. Francis de Sales 63-11 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
Chicago DePaul College Prep's offense stomped on to a 30-7 lead over Chicago St. Francis de Sales at halftime.
In recent action on January 8, Chicago DePaul College Prep faced off against Homewood-Flossmoor and Chicago St Francis de Sales took on Kankakee Bishop McNamara on January 8 at Kankakee Bishop McNamara High School. For more, click here.
