Chicago De La Salle squeaks past Chicago Farragut in tight tilt 55-51

Chicago De La Salle showed its poise to outlast a game Chicago Farragut squad for a 55-51 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 15.
In recent action on January 11, Chicago Farragut faced off against Chicago Prosser and Chicago De La Salle took on Chicago Mt Carmel on January 10 at Chicago Mount Carmel High School. For a full recap, click here.
