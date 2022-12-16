Chicago De La Salle sprints past New Lenox Providence Catholic 58-42

Chicago De La Salle had its hands full but finally brushed off New Lenox Providence Catholic 58-42 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
The last time New Lenox Providence Catholic and Chicago De La Salle played in a 66-63 game on February 4, 2022. Click here for a recap
In recent action on December 9, New Lenox Providence Catholic faced off against Chicago Providence St Mel and Chicago De La Salle took on Aurora Marmion on December 9 at Aurora Marmion Academy. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
