Chicago De La Salle routs Yorkville Christian 79-53

Chicago De La Salle painted a masterpiece of offensive basketball all over the canvas of Yorkville Christian's defense for a 79-53 win in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 27.
In recent action on January 20, Chicago De La Salle faced off against Burbank St Laurence and Yorkville Christian took on Chicago Christ the King on January 14 at Chicago Christ the King School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.