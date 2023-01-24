Chicago De La Salle rides to cruise-control win over Chicago Leo 56-35

Chicago De La Salle dismissed Chicago Leo by a 56-35 count at Chicago Leo High on January 24 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
The last time Chicago Leo and Chicago De La Salle played in a 71-55 game on January 8, 2022. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 13, Chicago Leo faced off against Chicago DePaul College Prep and Chicago De La Salle took on Chicago St Rita on January 17 at Chicago De La Salle. For a full recap, click here.
