Chicago De La Salle posts win at Chicago Jones College Prep's expense 58-45

Chicago De La Salle grabbed a 58-45 victory at the expense of Chicago Jones College Prep on February 12 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
Recently on February 4 , Chicago De La Salle squared up on New Lenox Providence Catholic in a basketball game . Click here for a recap
