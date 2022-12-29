Chicago De La Salle overcomes Chicago Agricultural Science in seat-squirming affair 49-42

Chicago De La Salle could finally catch its breath after a close call against Chicago Agricultural Science in a 49-42 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 29.
In recent action on December 21, Chicago De La Salle faced off against Chicago Bulls College Prep and Chicago Agricultural Science took on Midlothian Bremen on December 19 at Midlothian Bremen High School. For a full recap, click here.
