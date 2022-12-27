Chicago De La Salle nets nifty victory over Dolton Thornridge 68-64

Chicago De La Salle finally found a way to top Dolton Thornridge 68-64 at Chicago De La Salle on December 27 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on December 21, Chicago De La Salle faced off against Chicago Bulls College Prep and Dolton Thornridge took on Chicago Perspectives Co-Op on December 19 at Dolton Thornridge High School. For more, click here.
