 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Chicago De La Salle mauls Chicago Bulls College Prep in strong effort 71-36

  • 0

Chicago De La Salle scored early and often to roll over Chicago Bulls College Prep 71-36 in Illinois boys basketball on December 21.

In recent action on December 16, Chicago De La Salle faced off against New Lenox Providence Catholic and Chicago Bulls College Prep took on Chicago Comer on December 15 at Chicago Bulls College Prep. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News