Chicago De La Salle exhales after close call with Burbank St. Laurence 78-71

Chicago De La Salle surfed the tension to ride to a 78-71 win over Burbank St. Laurence at Chicago De La Salle on January 20 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
The last time Burbank St Laurence and Chicago De La Salle played in a 49-38 game on January 21, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 15, Chicago De La Salle faced off against Chicago Farragut and Burbank St Laurence took on Chicago Providence St Mel on January 13 at Burbank St Laurence High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.