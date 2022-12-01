Chicago De La Salle escapes close call with Oak Park Fenwick 56-49

Pins and needles were part of the price of admission as Chicago De La Salle nipped Oak Park Fenwick 56-49 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
The last time Oak Park Fenwick and Chicago De La Salle played in a 59-43 game on December 10, 2021. For more, click here.
