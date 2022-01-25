Chicago De La Salle darts by Chicago St. Francis de Sales in easy victory 81-17

Impressive was a ready adjective for Chicago De La Salle's 81-17 throttling of Chicago St. Francis de Sales in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 14, Chicago De La Salle faced off against Wilmette Loyola and Chicago St Francis de Sales took on Wilmette Loyola on January 18 at Wilmette Loyola Academy. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
