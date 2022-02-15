Chicago De La Salle darts by Chicago Providence St. Mel in easy victory 78-35

Yes, Chicago De La Salle looked superb in beating Chicago Providence St. Mel, but no autographs please after its 78-35 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on February 8, Chicago De La Salle faced off against Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep and Chicago Providence St Mel took on Chicago St Rita on February 9 at Chicago Providence St Mel School. Click here for a recap
