Chicago De La Salle blitzes Chicago Schurz in convincing fashion 61-27

Chicago De La Salle offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Chicago Schurz with an all-around effort during this 61-27 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 25.
In recent action on February 18, Chicago De La Salle faced off against Chicago Heights Marian Catholic and Chicago Schurz took on Blue Island Eisenhower on February 15 at Blue Island Eisenhower High School. For a full recap, click here.
