 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Chicago De La Salle blitzes Chicago Schurz in convincing fashion 61-27

  • 0

Chicago De La Salle offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Chicago Schurz with an all-around effort during this 61-27 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 25.

In recent action on February 18, Chicago De La Salle faced off against Chicago Heights Marian Catholic and Chicago Schurz took on Blue Island Eisenhower on February 15 at Blue Island Eisenhower High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Surfers ride giant waves in Portugal's Nazare

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News