Chicago Curie thwarts Chicago Brooks' quest 71-59

Chicago Curie grabbed a 71-59 victory at the expense of Chicago Brooks on December 1 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
The last time Chicago Curie and Chicago Brooks played in a 70-54 game on December 9, 2021. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
