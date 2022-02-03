Chicago Curie tackles Chicago Dunbar 69-49

Chicago Curie's offensive machine was hitting on all cylinders Thursday night as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 69-49 win over Chicago Dunbar in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 3.
In recent action on January 29, Chicago Dunbar faced off against Chicago Richards Career and Chicago Curie took on Chicago Simeon on January 28 at Chicago Simeon Academy. For a full recap, click here.
