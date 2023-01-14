Chicago Curie severs Rockford Auburn's hopes 81-67

Playing with a winning hand, Chicago Curie trumped Rockford Auburn 81-67 at Chicago Curie High on January 14 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 9, Chicago Curie faced off against Chicago Westinghouse. For results, click here.
