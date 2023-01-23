 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Chicago Curie records thin win against Chicago Perspectives Co-Op 73-68

  • 0

Chicago Curie surfed the tension to ride to a 73-68 win over Chicago Perspectives Co-Op on January 23 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on January 19, Chicago Perspectives Co-Op faced off against Chicago Phillips and Chicago Curie took on Country Club Hills Hillcrest on January 16 at Chicago Curie High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Breakdancing will soon be an Olympic sport

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News