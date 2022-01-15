 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Chicago Curie records sound decision over Joliet West 65-61

Chicago Curie knocked off Joliet West 65-61 at Joliet West High on January 15 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

The Condors fought to a 37-32 intermission margin at the Tigers' expense.

The Condors darted over the Tigers 49-45 heading to the fourth quarter.

It was tough sledding with defenses hanging tough for each side in a 65-61 final-quarter tie.

Recently on January 11 , Chicago Curie squared up on Chicago Bogan in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

