Chicago Curie records sound decision over Joliet West 65-61

Chicago Curie knocked off Joliet West 65-61 at Joliet West High on January 15 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
The Condors fought to a 37-32 intermission margin at the Tigers' expense.
The Condors darted over the Tigers 49-45 heading to the fourth quarter.
It was tough sledding with defenses hanging tough for each side in a 65-61 final-quarter tie.
