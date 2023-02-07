Playing with a winning hand, Chicago Curie trumped Chicago Whitney Young 75-60 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 7.

The last time Chicago Whitney Young and Chicago Curie played in a 55-50 game on February 12, 2022. For more, click here.

