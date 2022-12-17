Chicago Curie outclasses Oswego East 65-52

Chicago Curie dumped Oswego East 65-52 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 17.

Chicago Curie opened with a 25-15 advantage over Oswego East through the first quarter.

The Condors registered a 42-26 advantage at halftime over the Wolves.

Oswego East showed its teeth in the third quarter by rallying to within 50-35.

The Wolves enjoyed a 17-15 edge in the fourth quarter, yet the result was already decided.

