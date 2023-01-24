Chicago Curie mollywopps Chicago Lindblom 86-36

Chicago Curie played the role of Thor, dropping its hammer on Chicago Lindblom during an 86-36 beating during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
In recent action on January 16, Chicago Curie faced off against Country Club Hills Hillcrest and Chicago Lindblom took on Chicago Simeon on January 19 at Chicago Lindblom Academy. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.