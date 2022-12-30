 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Chicago Curie hustles by Joliet West 65-55

Chicago Curie stretched out and finally snapped Joliet West to earn a 65-55 victory in Illinois boys basketball action on December 30.

Last season, Chicago Curie and Joliet West faced off on January 15, 2022 at Joliet West High School. Click here for a recap

Recently on December 17, Chicago Curie squared off with Oswego East in a basketball game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

