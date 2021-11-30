Chicago Curie hustles by Chicago De La Salle in victory 55-36

Stretched out and finally snapped, Chicago Curie put just enough pressure on Chicago De La Salle to earn a 55-36 victory in Illinois boys basketball on November 30.
Chicago Curie's offense jumped to a 30-18 lead over Chicago De La Salle at the intermission.
The Condors jumped in front of the Meteors 40-26 going into the fourth quarter.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.