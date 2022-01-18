Chicago Curie escapes close call with Chicago Hyde Park 59-53

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Chicago Curie wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 59-53 over Chicago Hyde Park in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 18.
In recent action on January 13, Chicago Hyde Park faced off against Chicago Simeon and Chicago Curie took on Chicago Kenwood on January 13 at Chicago Curie High School. For more, click here.
The Condors opened with an 18-12 advantage over the Thunderbirds through the first quarter.
Chicago Curie kept a 28-22 half margin at Chicago Hyde Park's expense.
The Condors darted in front of the Thunderbirds 46-39 to begin the fourth quarter.
Chicago Hyde Park rallied in the fourth quarter, but Chicago Curie skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.
