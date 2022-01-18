Chicago Curie escapes close call with Chicago Hyde Park 59-53

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Chicago Curie wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 59-53 over Chicago Hyde Park in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 18.

The Condors opened with an 18-12 advantage over the Thunderbirds through the first quarter.

Chicago Curie kept a 28-22 half margin at Chicago Hyde Park's expense.

The Condors darted in front of the Thunderbirds 46-39 to begin the fourth quarter.

Chicago Hyde Park rallied in the fourth quarter, but Chicago Curie skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

