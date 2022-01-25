Chicago Curie drums Chicago Corliss in sound fashion 80-22

Impressive was a ready adjective for Chicago Curie's 80-22 throttling of Chicago Corliss in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 25.
In recent action on January 20, Chicago Corliss faced off against Chicago Simeon and Chicago Curie took on Chicago ICS-Longwood on January 20 at Chicago Curie High School. For more, click here.
