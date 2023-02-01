 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Chicago Curie dispatches Chicago Agricultural Science 57-44

Chicago Curie put together a victorious gameplan to stop Chicago Agricultural Science 57-44 in Illinois boys basketball action on February 1.

In recent action on January 28, Chicago Agricultural Science faced off against Oak Lawn Richards . For results, click here. Chicago Curie took on Chicago Simeon on January 26 at Chicago Curie High School. Click here for a recap.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

