Chicago Curie delivers smashing punch to stump Chicago Westinghouse 85-55

Chicago Curie painted a masterpiece of offensive basketball all over the canvas of Chicago Westinghouse's defense for an 85-55 win in Illinois boys basketball action on January 9.
In recent action on December 30, Chicago Curie faced off against Joliet West and Chicago Westinghouse took on Norridge Ridgewood on December 30 at Chicago Westinghouse. For results, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.