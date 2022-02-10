Chicago Curie delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Chicago Simeon 71-64

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Chicago Curie nabbed it to nudge past Chicago Simeon 71-64 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on February 10.

The first quarter gave the Condors a 17-13 lead over the Wolverines.

The Condors registered a 33-21 advantage at half over the Wolverines.

Chicago Curie darted to a 43-33 bulge over Chicago Simeon as the fourth quarter began.

Chicago Simeon fought to an interesting fourth quarter, yet Chicago Curie would not be denied in finishing off this victory.

