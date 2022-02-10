Chicago Curie delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Chicago Simeon 71-64

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Chicago Curie nabbed it to nudge past Chicago Simeon 71-64 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on February 10.
In recent action on February 3, Chicago Simeon faced off against Chicago Ag Science and Chicago Curie took on Glenview Glenbrook South on February 5 at Glenview Glenbrook South High School. Click here for a recap
The first quarter gave the Condors a 17-13 lead over the Wolverines.
The Condors registered a 33-21 advantage at half over the Wolverines.
Chicago Curie darted to a 43-33 bulge over Chicago Simeon as the fourth quarter began.
Chicago Simeon fought to an interesting fourth quarter, yet Chicago Curie would not be denied in finishing off this victory.
