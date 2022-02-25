Chicago Curie casts spell on Hinsdale Central 46-43

Early action on the scoreboard pushed Chicago Curie to the front, and it stayed there to fend off Hinsdale Central 46-43 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on February 25.
The Condors fought to a 24-21 halftime margin at the Red Devils' expense.
It was tough sledding with defenses hanging tough for each side in a 46-43 fourth-quarter tie.
Recently on February 12 , Chicago Curie squared up on Chicago Whitney Young in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.
