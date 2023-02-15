Chicago Cristo Rey Jesuit weebled and wobbled, but wouldn't fall down in earning a 63-62 victory against Lycée Français de Chicago for an Illinois boys basketball victory on Feb. 15.

In recent action on Feb. 6, Lycée Français de Chicago faced off against Skokie Ida Crown. Click here for a recap.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.