Chicago Crane takes a toll on Chicago Bowen 61-51

Chicago Crane notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Chicago Bowen 61-51 on January 17 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 11, Chicago Crane faced off against Chicago Perspectives Math & Science and Chicago Bowen took on Chicago Hirsch on January 13 at Chicago Hirsch High School. Click here for a recap
