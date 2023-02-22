Chicago Crane survived Chicago Farragut in a 56-53 win that had a seat-squirming feel in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on Feb. 22.

In recent action on Feb. 18, Chicago Crane faced off against Chicago Rauner . For results, click here. Chicago Farragut took on Chicago DRW Trading College Prep on Feb. 18 at Chicago Farragut Academy. For a full recap, click here.

