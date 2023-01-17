Chicago Corliss wins tense tussle with Chicago Fenger 59-55

Chicago Corliss finally found a way to top Chicago Fenger 59-55 on January 17 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
The last time Chicago Fenger and Chicago Corliss played in a 72-53 game on February 23, 2022. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 12, Chicago Fenger faced off against Chicago UC Woodlawn and Chicago Corliss took on Chicago Harlan on January 12 at Chicago Corliss High School. For results, click here.
